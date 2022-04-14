Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRYMY. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prysmian from €38.00 ($41.30) to €36.00 ($39.13) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prysmian from €36.20 ($39.35) to €38.00 ($41.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prysmian from €35.00 ($38.04) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Prysmian stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants and transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers advanced services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

