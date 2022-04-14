Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CEOS opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Psykey has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Get Psykey alerts:

About Psykey (Get Rating)

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.