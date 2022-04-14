PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 1,263.6% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PPERY opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

