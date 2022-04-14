PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1691 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:PSGTY opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. PT Semen Indonesia has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

