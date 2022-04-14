Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on Puma in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($118.48) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €109.56 ($119.09).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR:PUM opened at €73.88 ($80.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($125.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €94.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 35.69.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.