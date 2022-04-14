Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €109.00 by UBS Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €109.00 ($118.48) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s current price.

PUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €109.56 ($119.09).

ETR PUM opened at €73.88 ($80.30) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €79.75 and its 200-day moving average is €94.78. Puma has a 12-month low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($125.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.63.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

