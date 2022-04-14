PureCycle Technologies (PCT) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PureCycle Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 211 1076 1418 50 2.47

PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 230.53%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 15.58%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -8.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.34 billion $1.38 billion 44.19

PureCycle Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.20% 15.42% 5.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies rivals beat PureCycle Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

