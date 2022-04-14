Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.26 Million

Analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) to post $138.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.40 million and the lowest is $125.38 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $186.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $751.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.70 million to $797.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $845.58 million, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $931.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Roth Capital lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,797,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,996,250.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 3,907,545 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,006,000 after buying an additional 8,566,341 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,670 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,065,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 726.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $397.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.63. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

