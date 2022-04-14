Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

PMM stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

