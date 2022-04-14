Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Down 52.1% in March

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PMM opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.