PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. PVH also posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PVH by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in PVH by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PVH by 31.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in PVH by 868.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average is $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

