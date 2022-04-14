PZ Cussons’ (PZC) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 237 ($3.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.64). The firm has a market cap of £889.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.33.
In other PZ Cussons news, insider Kirsty Bashforth purchased 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £10,003.20 ($13,035.18). Also, insider Jeremy Townsend purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($26,192.34). Insiders purchased 22,761 shares of company stock worth $4,482,969 in the last 90 days.
About PZ Cussons (Get Rating)
PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
