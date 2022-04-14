Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

