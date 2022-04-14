Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Hawaii Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BOH opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.96. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 20.8% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

