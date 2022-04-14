Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.84. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth $59,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

