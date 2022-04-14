Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Issued By Truist Financial

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

