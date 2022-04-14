Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

JHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after buying an additional 202,671 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Nelson Peltz purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

