Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln National Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lincoln National in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

LNC opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,598,000 after acquiring an additional 242,798 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

