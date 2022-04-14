Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $350.43 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.17 and its 200 day moving average is $520.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

