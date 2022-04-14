Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

PFG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

