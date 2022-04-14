Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNV. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

