Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

Shares of BK stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $784,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

