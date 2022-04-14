Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $329,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 351,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

