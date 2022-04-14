Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Issued By KeyCorp

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.40.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $289.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $32,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

