Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issued By KeyCorp

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.65.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $171.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $143,713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

