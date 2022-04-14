Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.