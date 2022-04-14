Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.11.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $271.58 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $269.67 and a 1 year high of $545.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

