Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.36. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

