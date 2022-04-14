Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Decreased by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.01. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2023 earnings at $16.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

AAP stock opened at $220.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $187.10 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 62.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,460,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,624,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,758,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

