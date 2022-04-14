Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AON in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.67.

Shares of AON stock opened at $330.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. AON has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $336.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in AON by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AON by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $4,268,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in AON by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

