Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

