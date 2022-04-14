Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Bank of America stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.8% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 50,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 231,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 55.8% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

