Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Lowered by Analyst

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Blackstone in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.42.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $116.44 on Thursday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $77.98 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average of $127.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Blackstone by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,862 shares of company stock worth $49,112,487 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

