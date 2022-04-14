Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering cut their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.73.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$39.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 244.50. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$44.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.95 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

