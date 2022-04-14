Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Decreased by B. Riley

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Century Aluminum in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $30.36.

In other news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,391,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,960,000 after purchasing an additional 171,064 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 813,593 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 72,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 743,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

