Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Cut by Analyst

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

CNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

