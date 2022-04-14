Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Increased by Truist Financial (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.74.

Continental Resources stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,982,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

