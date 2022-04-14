Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Reduced by Analyst

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Decisionpoint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSI opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a PE ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.