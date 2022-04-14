Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Cut by Analyst

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.10 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.13.

EQB stock opened at C$61.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$60.37 and a 52-week high of C$84.78.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total transaction of C$100,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,280.79. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total value of C$247,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$444,704.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

