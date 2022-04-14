Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Equitable Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equitable in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,126.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 270,285 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,363,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

