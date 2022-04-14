Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Everest Re Group, Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Everest Re Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $9.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.50 EPS.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

Shares of RE stock opened at $291.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 754.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

