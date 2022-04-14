Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on FISV. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.08 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.