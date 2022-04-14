Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

