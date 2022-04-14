Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JHG. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of JHG opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 202,671 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.