Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LNC. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Lincoln National by 87.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 298,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 477,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $214,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 20.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

