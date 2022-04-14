Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masimo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Masimo stock opened at $137.78 on Thursday. Masimo has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.63. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

