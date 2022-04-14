Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Increased by Analyst

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MetLife in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS.

MET has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

MetLife stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

