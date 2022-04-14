Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Lowered by Analyst

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$255.43 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$2.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.99.
New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
