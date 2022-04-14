Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.12.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

