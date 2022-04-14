Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

